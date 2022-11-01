(Bloomberg) -- Architect of the US Capitol J. Brett Blanton has been accused in an inspector general’s report of improperly using a government-owned vehicles for personal use and misrepresenting himself as a law enforcement officer.

The office’s inspector general has forwarded its findings to Virginia law enforcement officials, as well as to congressional oversight committees and the Internal Revenue Service for review.

There was no immediate comment from Blanton’s office on the findings. The office of the Architect of the Capitol is responsible for the maintenance and preservation of the US Capitol complex. In his position, Blanton also is a member of the three-person Capitol Police Board and the only one who remained on the board following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The OIG report includes evidence and testimony that Blanton, his wife and adult daughter consistently used government vehicles for personal use, including a weekend trip to a craft brewery. His daughter Reilly told the inspector general that her father had given her permission and that she had transported both her friends and boyfriend in the vehicle. She referred to using the government cars as “free gas.”

Blanton should have driven approximately 10,438 miles using the office’s vehicles, but he recorded nearly three times that amount, the report found.

In one of the incidents cited by the inspector general, Blanton, his family were involved in an accident in May 2020 in a government vehicle at Vanish Farmwoods Brewery in Leesburg, Virginia, outside Washington. Blanton told the other driver that he was an “agent” and did not have insurance information because the government would handle the insurance claim, the report stated.

A police report was not obtained, witness statements were not taken and other accident procedures required by the architect’s office were not followed in accordance with policy, the report states.

The House Office of General Counsel and Blanton argued he is authorized to use the vehicles “for continuity of operations or emergency response to the U.S. Capitol, as necessary,” the report states. The inspector general’s report said the vehicles are intended to be used “to transport employees between their home and place of work.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.