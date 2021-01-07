(Bloomberg) -- The police department charged with protecting the U.S. Capitol building defended its actions as “heroic,” while the Justice Department vowed to track down and charge members of the mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump who stormed the building Wednesday.

“The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake -- these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven A. Sund said Thursday in the department’s first statement since the violent incident. “The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced.”

Rioters, many bearing Trump garb, breached the barricades set up by the under-staffed police force and swarmed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s election and forcing the evacuation of Vice President Mike Pence and other lawmakers.

Capitol Police reported making only 13 arrests for unlawful entry to the building.

As of Thursday morning, Washington’s Metropolitan Police said they had made 70 riot-related arrests, including 41 on the grounds of the Capitol. The Justice Department said it was investigating and anticipated further charges against participants.

The Department of Justice said it planned to announce charges after “working throughout the evening” with law enforcement agencies to gather evidence against them.

“The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law,” Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said in a statement Thursday.

One woman, who police identified as Ashli Babbitt, was shot and killed outside the House chamber where members of Congress were sheltering in place, the Capitol Police said in a statement. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and the officer’s police powers have been suspended pending the outcome of a joint investigation with the city’s Metropolitan Police Department as per policy, according to the statement.

Sund’s statement comes as his forces’ response has come under criticism and questions emerge about why authorities were seemingly unprepared for the mob of thousands who laid siege to the historic Capitol building. At least one member of Congress, Representative Zoe Lofgren, who chairs the House committee which has oversight over the force, has vowed an investigation.

“The breach today at the U.S. Capitol raises grave security concerns,” Lofgren said in a statement. “I intend to have the Committee on House Administration work with the bipartisan House and Senate leadership to address these concerns and review the response in coming days.”

“The coup attempt at the Capitol yesterday was instigated by President Trump and responsibility for the violence rests with him and his supporters who ransacked the People’s House,” House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro and House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Tim Ryan said in a joint statement Thursday. “However, the breach of the Capitol raises serious questions about what law enforcement did and what they should have done differently.”

“We recognize the bravery of the Capitol Police and law enforcement officers who protected Members and essential workers in the Capitol Complex yesterday,” they added. “At the same time, it is obvious that there was a severe systemic failure in securing the building’s perimeter and in the response once the building was breached.”

Sund, in his statement, said Capitol police officers and other law enforcement officials were attacked with metal pipes, chemical irritants and other weapons. “They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage,” he said.

More than 50 Capitol police and Metropolitan Police Department officers were injured during the incident and several members of the Capitol police force have been hospitalized with serious injuries, Sund said.

Sund also noted as officers were defending the Capitol building, they were simultaneously responding to a report of two pipe bombs nearby. The devices were disabled and turned over to the FBI for further investigation, Sund said.

