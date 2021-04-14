(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Capitol Police were ill-prepared for the Jan. 6 insurrection because of deficiencies in leadership decision-making under fire, threat analysis and equipment and training, according to the department’s top internal watchdog.

The department “failed to disseminate relevant information obtained from outside sources, lacked consensus on the interpretation of threat analyses, and disseminated conflicting intelligence information regarding planned events for January 6, 2021,” Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton plans to tell a congressional hearing, according to his prepared remarks obtained Wednesday.

The Capitol Police needs to change its approach from being a police agency that reacts to crime to a “protective agency” that is “being proactive to prevent events such as January 6th,” he will tell the panel on Thursday.

Bolton is to testify about his review of the January siege by supporters of former President Donald Trump, which includes a detailed timeline of the events tied to the takeover of the Capitol of that day, and dozens of recommendations for internal changes he says the department should implement.

The public hearing before the Committee on House Administration was scheduled by its chairman, Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, after a private briefing by Bolton in March.

Current and former Capitol security leaders have previously testified before congressional committees, largely defending their actions.

The riot resulted in the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and left more than 100 others injured. Two other officers who defended the Capitol died by suicide shortly after the attack.

