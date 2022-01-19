(Bloomberg) -- The House Committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol announced Wednesday it had subpoenaed two far right figures for testimony related to their promotion of false claims about the election and calling for destruction of the Republican Party.

Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, who are both described by the committee as leaders of the “America First” or “Groyper” movement, are being ordered to turn over material to the committee by Feb. 2 and to appear for interviews on Feb. 9.

“The Select Committee is seeking facts about the planning, coordination, and funding of events that preceded the violent attack on our democracy,” the panel’s chairman, Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said in a statement. “We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information relevant to those questions, and we expect them to cooperate with the committee.”

The committee says it has information both men were present on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, and that both participated in events leading up to the riot that promoting unsupported claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Those included a march in November 2020 and a Stop the Steal rally on Dec. 12 in which participants chanted that the Republican Party should be destroyed because it failed to overturn the election.

The committee also pointed out that, according to public reports, both Fuentes and Casey received tens of thousands of dollars in Bitcoin from a French computer programmer. The committee says the FBI has scrutinized those funds to assess whether money from that donor were linked to the Capitol attack or otherwise used to finance illegal activity.

