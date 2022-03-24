(Bloomberg) -- The House Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is preparing to advance a contempt of Congress case Monday against former President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino and trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Scavino and Navarro would be the third and fourth Trump aides or allies to face a potential criminal referral for allegedly refusing to comply with a committee subpoena.

The committee said it plans to meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday to vote on whether to recommend the full House hold the two men in contempt.

If a majority of the full House votes to approve the actions, referrals would likely be sent to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to pursue prosecution in the case.

Trump’s last chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and his onetime political strategist Steve Bannon both have been held in contempt of Congress. Bannon has since been indicted and is set to go on trial in July on two counts of contempt, which can potentially carry a penalty of up to a year in jail plus a fine.

