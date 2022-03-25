A Capitol rioter’s plans to host a celebratory send-off before serving time for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection have been canceled.

Adam Johnson invited friends to celebrate his “last Friday of freedom” at Caddy’s in Bradenton, Florida, on April 1, according to a Facebook event page that has been deleted. The event page featured a viral photo of Johnson holding a podium belonging to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Capitol rotunda on Jan. 6.

In a post on the event page, the 36-year-old had jokingly encouraged attendees to bring “shivs, files, and phone cards” to help send him off before going to prison for the “lamest charge in history.” Before it was deleted, the page showed that 41 people RSVP’d to Johnson’s celebration, while another 42 were “interested.”

Caddy’s, in an emailed reply to a request for comment, said the cancellation was “falsely reported” as the event did not exist.



“This event was never discussed or planned with anyone associated with the Caddy’s brand,” Stephen Ananicz, general manager at Caddy's Bradenton, said in the email. “The first time Caddy’s had heard of this ‘Event’ is after reading it today in multiple media outlets” and the reports have led to its employees being abused and getting threatening emails, he said.

Johnson pleaded guilty to federal misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building. He was sentenced to 75 days in prison followed by one year of supervised release in February. Johnson must also complete 200 hours of community service and pay a $5,000 fine.

(Updates to add that post has been deleted.)