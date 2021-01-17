(Bloomberg) -- One of the supporters of President Donald Trump who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested and charged with trespassing and interfering with the certification of the 2020 vote.

Brandon Fellows, 26, of upstate New York, was arrested late on Saturday “for his role in last week’s riot and assault on the Capitol building,” according to a statement posted by the FBI’s Albany branch on Twitter.

Fellows previously told Bloomberg News that he had “no regrets” for having entered the Capitol through a broken window, roaming the halls, and smoking a joint in the office of Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon.

Calls to Fellows’ mobile phone went straight to his voice mail. In his recording, Fellows says he turned himself in “for supporting the Constitution.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.