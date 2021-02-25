(Bloomberg) -- Two top U.S. Capitol security officials were grilled by lawmakers about the failure to bolster defenses on Jan. 6 as a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters reached the complex and began breaking through police lines.

Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, chair of the House Appropriations Legislative Branch Subcommittee, said he is “at a loss” to understand how the mob walked 16 blocks from the White House to the Capitol, growing in size and aggressive demeanor, yet “failed to impact” the Capitol Police security posture.

“I have spoken to many officers who felt that on the day of the attack they were left alone and unsure how to respond,” Ryan said at Thursday’s hearing. “How did command and control break down so quickly?”

The questioning was directed at acting House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett and acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, whose predecessors resigned after the riot. The hearing is one series called in Congress to investigate what went wrong on Jan. 6 when rioters disrupted a joint session of Congress. Capitol officials have blamed incomplete intelligence and unwieldy layers of bureaucracy for inadequate preparation and a slow response as the attack was underway.

About 140 law enforcement officers where injured in the attack, one was killed and two later died by suicide. Then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned and the union representing officers overwhelmingly voted against Pittman, his replacement, in a “no confidence” vote.

Pittman told lawmakers in her opening statement that Capitol Police force could not have stopped “a mob of tens of thousands” on its own, and that would have taken “a regiment of soldiers.”

Washington Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, the panel’s ranking Republican said, “We must understand what failed that day,” whether those relate to communications, training, equipment or inadequate intelligence.

Part of Congress’s response to the attack is to determine what permanent changes should be made to Capitol security to balance lawmaker safety with accessibility for the public.

Herrera Beutler said it’s “important that we try to keep this institution as accessible as possible,” adding that she doesn’t like the appearance and cost of the tall fence surrounding the Capitol. She said the military-type defense is costing $2 million a week.

Texas Representative Kay Granger, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, said “miles of fencing still surrounds the Capitol” making the nation’s seat of government “tarnished by razor wire and limited access.”

