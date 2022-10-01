(Bloomberg) -- Lynsey Addario has spent her career covering major conflicts and humanitarian crises. On several occasions, the renowned photojournalist and war photographer came within a hair’s breadth of being killed.

On this episode of Emma Barnett meets…, she explains the circumstances surrounding what may be one of the most powerful photos of Vladimir Putin’s seven-month war on Ukraine, and what was going through her mind as she encountered the scene of slaughter.

