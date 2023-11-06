(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm CapVest Partners has agreed to acquire Recochem, a specialty chemicals manufacturer focused on the automobiles industry, from rival buyout firm H.I.G. Capital.

Montreal, Quebec-based Recochem, a manufacturer and distributor of after-market transportation and household fluids, has more than $1 billion in revenues, according to a statement Monday.

The company, founded in 1951, makes products including coolants, windshield washer fluid, hand sanitizers and surface cleaners. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

“The company is well-positioned to continue expanding both organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions, which will drive growth and benefit its customers,” CapVest Partner Timothy Colson said in a statement.

H.I.G., which manages about $59 billion, acquired Recochem in partnership with the company’s management team in 2018. The buyout firm will continue to remain a minority investor in the business, it said in Monday’s statement.

CapVest has been among the few buyout firms deploying capital despite the downturn in the buyout industry. It agreed to acquire UK software provider Kerridge Commercial Systems Ltd. in July in a deal valuing the business at more than £800 million ($993 million).

