(Bloomberg) -- A car bomb exploded outside the office of the main passport department in the Afghan capital Kabul, police spokesman Mobeen, who goes by one name said.

Casualties are expected as the department is usually crowded with passport seekers, Mobeen said by phone. The blast comes days after the Taliban announced that Thursday would be set aside only for its members to apply for passports.

Few other details were immediately available.

