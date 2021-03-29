(Bloomberg) -- At least one shipping company appears to be taking the view that the Suez Canal might soon reopen.

The Morning Calm, a 200-meter long vehicle carrier, was heading to the Egyptian waterway on Friday when it veered south -- effectively detouring away from the conduit. Having spent the weekend sailing on a voyage that would have taken it around Africa, the vessel has since performed a second u-turn. It now looks to be returning north again toward the canal, vessel ship-data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The back of the Ever Given, the container ship that wedged itself lengthways into the canal last week, now appears to have been freed. Maneuvers to refloat the front are continuing.

There are more than 450 vessels were waiting to transit the canal late Sunday. The Morning Calm continues to signal its destination as Le Havre, France.

