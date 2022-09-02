(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is planning to attend the Detroit Auto Show, his first visit to the the Motor City’s annual car spectacle since his days as vice president.

“I’ll be there,” he said Friday during a White House event after being invited by members of the Detroit Regional Partnership. “I’m a car guy, as you kind of noticed.”

The invitation came from Maureen Donohue Krauss, chief executive officer of the Detroit Regional Partnership, who also asked Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The Detroit Auto Show is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 14. Barack Obama was the last sitting president to attend.

“As my grandfather used to say, with the grace of God and the goodwill of my neighbors, I’ll see you at the Auto Show,” Biden said.

