(Bloomberg) -- The head of Luckin Coffee Inc. resigned as chairman of Car Inc., as scrutiny over the high-flying Chinese coffee chain and its accounting scandal continues to mount.

Lu Zhengyao resigned as chairman and non-executive director of China’s biggest rental-car fleet operator to devote more time to fulfill his commitments with parent UCAR Inc. and other businesses, according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange Wednesday.

The development comes after business news outlet Caixin reported Chinese regulators have obtained emails purporting to show Lu instructed financial fraud, citing unidentified people close to the agencies. Regulators found evidence of fraud at Luckin in their investigation, Caixin cited several people as saying.

A company spokeswoman previously declined to comment on the report.

Luckin, the fast-growing domestic rival of Starbucks Corp. in China, is under investigation by both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and regulators at home. Listed on the Nasdaq, its stock has been sold off since resuming trade in the wake of the scandal.

Lu controls UCAR and remains the chairman of Luckin. Car Inc. said last week that UCAR is selling a stake to state-backed automaker Beijing Automotive Group Co.

