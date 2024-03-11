(Bloomberg) -- Vanquis Banking Group Plc has seen “significant levels” of third-party complaints, driving up administration costs and prompting a profit warning on Monday.

The lender’s shares fell as much as 45% at the market open and were trading down 38% at 77.2 pence as of 1:12 p.m. in London.

The company said the vast majority of the complaints were not upheld and it’s considering legal steps to address the situation. The lender also said it’s not a subject of the ongoing UK review into auto lending practices.

It comes as Britain’s major banks face a surge in complaints, particularly around car finance after the Financial Conduct Authority announced its review in January. MoneySavingExpert.com, the platform of consumer rights activist Martin Lewis, said more than one million complaints have been submitted using a tool it launched on Feb. 6 — an average of 30,000 per day.

(Updates share price. An earlier version of the story was corrected after the bank clarified the majority of complaints aren’t linked to car loans.)

