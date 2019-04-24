Apr 24, 2019
Car-Market Slowdown Hits Paintmaker Akzo Nobel
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Akzo Nobel NV reported profit that missed analyst estimates as it grappled against higher raw-material costs and an automotive slowdown weighed on demand for its coatings.
- The maker of Dulux and Glidden household paint brands incurred an increase in input costs of 77 million euros ($86 million) in the first quarter and warned inflation will continue to be a burden through June. Earnings before interest and taxes totaled 163 million euros, the Amsterdam-based company said. Analysts predicted 181.9 million euros.
- Having sold a chemical division for $12.5 billion last year, the pressure is on Chief Executive Officer Thierry Vanlancker to prove he can still raise Akzo Nobel’s margins to industry standards, even with a slowdown in some markets. Price increases and a cost-cutting program helped the company inch further toward its 15 percent margin goal for 2020, with a ratio of 9.1 percent in the quarter.
- Like U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel walked away from low-cost household paint markets in China and exited operations in smaller cities to protect margins. As Vanlancker pursues another 200 million euros in savings by 2020, profitability should improve further.
- Akzo said “robust pricing initiatives and cost-saving programs are in place to address the current challenges.”
