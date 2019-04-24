(Bloomberg) -- Akzo Nobel NV reported profit that missed analyst estimates as it grappled against higher raw-material costs and an automotive slowdown weighed on demand for its coatings.

The maker of Dulux and Glidden household paint brands incurred an increase in input costs of 77 million euros ($86 million) in the first quarter and warned inflation will continue to be a burden through June. Earnings before interest and taxes totaled 163 million euros, the Amsterdam-based company said. Analysts predicted 181.9 million euros.

Having sold a chemical division for $12.5 billion last year, the pressure is on Chief Executive Officer Thierry Vanlancker to prove he can still raise Akzo Nobel’s margins to industry standards, even with a slowdown in some markets. Price increases and a cost-cutting program helped the company inch further toward its 15 percent margin goal for 2020, with a ratio of 9.1 percent in the quarter.

Like U.S. rival PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel walked away from low-cost household paint markets in China and exited operations in smaller cities to protect margins. As Vanlancker pursues another 200 million euros in savings by 2020, profitability should improve further.

Akzo said “robust pricing initiatives and cost-saving programs are in place to address the current challenges.”

