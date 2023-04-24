(Bloomberg) -- A man was seriously injured and several others hurt when a car plowed into pedestrians near Jerusalem’s busy Mahane Yehuda fruit and vegetable market.

Israel police said the driver of the car was “neutralized” and security forces were called to the scene.

The incident occurred hours before Israel begins marking its annual memorial day for fallen soldiers and victims of attacks.

