Car Repair Costs Are Rising Too Fast for UK Insurers to Keep Up

(Bloomberg) -- The cost of car repair has shot up so fast that it’s piling pressure on UK insurance companies.

Sabre Insurance Group Plc shares plunged more than 30% on Thursday after warning that everything related to an insurance claim -- the car parts, paint, labor and the cost of replacing the vehicle -- has risen faster than expected.

While Sabre is a relatively small company, it’s a clear signal that other insurers will also be facing a squeeze on profits, and companies will find it more expensive to pay out on policies sold when times were cheaper. Sabre reported an 81% plunge in first-half earnings before tax.

“Inflation bites hard,” Peel Hunt analyst Andreas Van Embden wrote in a note, “An earnings recovery will take time and returns will be temporarily low.”

Sabre traded down 36% to 120 pence on Thursday, the biggest percentage drop on record. Larger UK car insurers also fell. Admiral Group Plc and Direct Line Insurance Group Plc dropped 13% and 7.9%, respectively.

