Since the 1970s, Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) has been held up as one potential tool to help combat global warming. The idea is to capture carbon dioxide released in the production of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas, and store it deep underground–instead of letting it escape into the atmosphere. But despite billions of dollars spent, the technology hasn’t quite lived up to expectations. Bloomberg’s Stephen Stapczynski and David Stringer report that now is the make-or-break time for carbon capture to prove its worth, and they join this episode to talk about whether it’s up to the challenge of slowing climate change.

Read more: Big Oil’s Climate Fix Is Running Out of Time to Prove Itself

