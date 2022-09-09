(Bloomberg) -- European carbon allowances extended losses Friday as the European Union moves toward a deal to sell surplus permits to help limit the impact of the energy crisis.

At an emergency meeting in Brussels, EU energy ministers discussed possible options for making use of the region’s carbon market in order to lower power prices, according to a statement by the Czech government, which chaired the talks. The Czech presidency is seeking to advance negotiations on the European Commission’s proposal to use permits withheld from the market.

Carbon futures fell as much as 2.5% to 65.55 euros ($65.85) per metric ton on the ICE Endex exchange, the lowest since early March, before paring losses. The permits have fallen by about a third since reaching a record high above 99 euros in August.

The EU commission proposed in May selling 20 billion euros of permits kept in a reserve for the emissions trading system through the end of 2026. The plan can be amended by national governments and the EU Parliament which are already seeking to bring the sales forward.

More recently, the Netherlands floated the idea of bringing forward sales of 125 million permits as an alternative to tapping the Market Stability Reserve to help fund the EU’s strategy to wean itself off Russian gas and limit the effects of the crisis. The EU could front-load allowances scheduled to be auctioned in 2027-30 to the 2023-26 period, according a Dutch document seen by Bloomberg News earlier this week.

Poland wants a more radical use of the MSR, arguing for additional sales of 400 million carbon allowances to boost liquidity of companies before the winter. It also floated the ideas of suspending the EU ETS and freezing the price of EU carbon permits at 32 euros per metric ton for two years, with a possibility of extension.

“It’s the time to release the free permits held in the reserve and transfer them to the sectors that need them most: power production and heating, we’re also open to discuss the list of sectors,” Poland’s climate minister Anna Moskwa told reporters in Brussels on Friday. “It’s a crisis time and there’s no time for a long thinking process. This is a quick mechanism that could be activated before the autumn-winter season.”

In the European Parliament, Peter Liese, senior lawmaker for the biggest political group EPP, proposed that the auctioning of the permits should take place within 12 months after the legislation enters into force. The assembly is due to hold a vote on its position next month.

