(Bloomberg) -- Carbon Health, a San Francisco-based chain of clinics that also offers telehealth services, said it raised $100 million in venture funding for expansion as the coronavirus pandemic changes the way Americans access medical care.

With the infusion of capital, the company plans to increase its clinic footprint to 150 locations in 2021 and to 1,500 locations by 2025, focusing on increasing access in areas of the U.S. with few health-care providers.

Since last year, the company said it has increased patient volume sixfold and expanded from seven clinics in California to 27 clinics across six states. It offers virtual care in 16 states that cover two-thirds of the country’s population.

Eren Bali, co-founder and chief executive officer of Carbon Health, said that one of Carbon Health’s goals is to offer a mix of in-person and virtual care.

“Maybe 20, 25% of the time a truly virtual visit can solve the problem, but a majority of the time there is the need to do some physical exam,” he said.

The Series C round announced Tuesday was led by Dragoneer Investment Group, with participation from existing investors Brookfield Technology Partners, DCVC and Builders VC. Founded in 2015, Carbon Health previously had raised $75 million.

Like many Bay Area startups, Carbon Health has sought to use technology to make providing health care more efficient. In addition to offering telehealth, its clinics are designed as one-stop shops that provide urgent-care services, primary care and even access to specialists. Appointments can be made via the company’s app, which patients can also use to access their records and chat with doctors.

When the pandemic hit, Carbon Health quickly began to offer testing at its clinics as well as mobile sites and pop-up locations, even as the supply of kits ran short elsewhere. The company plans to open another 100 pop-up clinics, which will support Covid-19 testing as well as future vaccinations against the virus. It has expanded to offer consulting to workplaces on how to operate safely in the pandemic and a program to help patients who test positive manage their own care until they’re fully recovered.

With a record number of patients eschewing in-person office visits, Covid-19 has enabled companies like Carbon Health to accelerate growth far more quickly than otherwise expected.

“We are looking for a very, very aggressive growth trajectory, particularly focusing on accessibility,” said Bali.

