Carbon Market Talks Stumble at COP26 on How to Use the Cash

(Bloomberg) -- Talks at COP26 on international carbon markets are running into an obstacle: a row over how big a share of revenues from trading should be funneled toward countries that need money to adapt to climate change.

Negotiations on carbon trading are one of the key issues in Glasgow, and a deal would represent a big success. The last round of talks in Madrid fell apart over the gnarly issue and it remains one of the last parts of the Paris Agreement that still needs to be hashed out.

This is the debate: Developing countries want a percentage of the proceeds from trading all types of carbon credits to be channeled to poor nations. That sort of transaction tax already applied to a previous United Nations offset program and is widely expected to continue in any new market.

But developing countries say it should also apply to the exchange of carbon credits between countries. And that’s a red line for the European Union.

“We, with other market participants are not prepared to accept any kind of mandatory extension,” said Jacob Werksman, EU negotiator at the talks in Glasgow. “So what we’re trying to provide instead of that mandatory international tax is more reassurances that the EU is committed to scaling up adaptation finance.”

The chances of a deal had been looking up. Brazil -- another key player -- had shown some flexibility. And the EU was encouraged. But as negotiators started talking in Glasgow, it quickly became evident that reaching a deal will be no easy task.

“We need to have a clear predictable finance flow for adaptation and this is the only way that we can have it,” Tanguy Gahouma-Bekale, Chair of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change, said in an interview.

How a Global Carbon Market Could Accelerate Net-Zero: QuickTake

If an agreement is reached, it could unleash up to $1 trillion of new capital investment toward developing countries, helping reduce emissions and encouraging technological innovation, according to a report by the International Emissions Trading Association and the University of Maryland published last week.

“A deal on Article 6 should allow for the immediate operation of international emissions markets and provide robust accounting guidance to avoid double counting of emission reduction,” said Andrea Bonzanni, international policy director at IETA.

The challenge is to ensure international carbon trading is subject to robust accounting rules -- and oversight -- and brings cuts in emissions instead of greenwash.

The use of credits from the Kyoto Protocol-era offset program, the now-defunct Clean Development Mechanism, is another big sticking point. While the 2015 Paris Agreement allowed the use of market mechanisms, differences over how exactly to design it have so far been insurmountable.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.