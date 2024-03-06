(Bloomberg) -- The limits of voluntary climate action are evident everywhere you look.

Every day it seems there’s another company scaling back its sustainability ambitions or another investment firm pulling out of industry coalitions set up to press corporations to decarbonize their operations.

In the voluntary carbon market, where corporates buy credits to compensate for their emissions, that same regressive dynamic may soon be at play. But there are still some who have hope that companies will not only keep buying credits, but perhaps invest in cleaning things up beyond their own patch.

Last week, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the United Nations-backed group that helps investors figure out whether corporate net-zero claims are credible, published two hotly-anticipated papers about what it calls “beyond value-chain mitigation.” The papers focus on how companies avoid, reduce or remove emissions that are separate from those produced by a company’s customers and supply chain. Carbon credits play a role here as a tool to offset those external emissions.

In a report entitled “Above and Beyond,” SBTi said beyond value-chain mitigation (BVCM) may help accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. Companies may decide to finance emissions reductions outside their business activities to deliver additional carbon cuts at a time when global emissions keep rising, and to drive additional finance to scale up nascent climate solutions, SBTI said.

“Private-sector investment into BVCM can unlock debt-free financial resources for sustainable, low-carbon, resilient growth,” the report states. “If aggregated appropriately it can be a valuable strategic source of finance for developing countries, many of whom are highly debt-constrained.” The report adds however that “investment by companies into mitigation beyond their own value chains must not displace efforts to reduce their scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.”

Though such a call for voluntary investment may be laudable, for some observers it’s unrealistic. Especially when companies and financial firms are already in retreat.

Alexia Kelly, managing director of the Carbon Policy and Markets Initiative at High Tide Foundation, says the business case just doesn’t add up. Relying on companies to act because “it’s the right thing to do,” rather than articulating a “compelling reason to spend millions or billions of dollars,” simply won’t cut it, she said.

“Businesses are generally motivated to take action because it makes them money or it enhances their brand,” Kelly said. “We need to make it simple and compelling for companies to take action.”

Another issue with the SBTi’s call to cut emissions beyond a company’s own value chain is that companies that voluntarily invest in climate solutions via the carbon markets don’t currently receive credit for those investments under SBTi rules, Kelly said. (SBTi said it doesn’t have plans to validate BVCM claims given others, including the Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity Initiative, are already working to define such claims.)

Dale Hardcastle, a partner at Bain & Co. in Singapore, said the BVCM reports “offer valuable guidance for companies on how to think about the use of carbon credits and other investments for nature and societal good, but it doesn’t provide immediate demand in most cases for investment beyond the margin.”

Such comments jibe with a broader sentiment among investors that financing for climate action will only materialize if such investments can generate returns.

Still, Lydia Sheldrake, director of policy and partnerships at the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative, expects plenty of companies to act for broader benefit, as opposed to having a singular focus on the bottom line.

“Companies have to step up without delays or excuses and demonstrate leadership,” Sheldrake said. “And there are companies that will step up and demonstrate voluntary best practice and do things which go beyond their mandatory or compliance obligations.”

Sheldrake pointed to the recent news that Bain & Co. became the first company to make a Carbon Integrity Platinum Claim, the highest tier under its new Claims Code of Practice, as an example of companies willing to go above and beyond.

But the reality is that since climate action is voluntary, there are plenty of companies that will do the opposite.

It’s clear “emissions reductions and removals aren’t happening at the pace required, in or out of company value chains,” said Allister Furey, chief executive and co-founder of Sylvera. “We need much stronger guidance to make it as easy as possible for companies to justify investment in real climate impact via the voluntary carbon market.”

In the world's second-biggest environmental, social and governance debt market, corporate clients are starting to walk away. Extra regulatory requirements, fewer financial incentives and the risk of being accused of greenwashing are putting off clients who just a few years ago were champing at the bit to attach an ESG label to their financing. The products in question are so-called sustainability-linked loans, a market worth $1.5 trillion and second in size only to the global market for green bonds. Largely unfettered by regulations, borrowers and financiers have been relatively free to construct their own standards for SLLs. But as financial watchdogs erect guardrails around ESG labeling, a broader market retreat appears to be underway. Rachel Richardson, head of ESG at London-based law firm Macfarlanes, says this year might be "a bit of a crunch point for both borrowers and lenders" in the market for sustainability-linked loans.

HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc are working on a new kind of financial instrument that’s designed to monetize the shift away from high-carbon assets.

Europe’s biggest pension fund is imposing stricter ESG requirements on its portfolio, as it steers more capital toward companies it assesses to be greener and fairer.

Electric vehicles aren’t what they used to be. For the first time in more than nine months, Tesla Inc. Co-Founder Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person.

