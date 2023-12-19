More cons than pros of adjusting inflation targets at this point: RBC economist

Canadian energy prices fell in November on the back of a significant drop in fuel prices and a carbon tax carve-out for home heating oil.

Statistics Canada’s latest inflation report noted that energy prices fell 5.7 per cent year-over-year in November, compared to a 5.4 per cent year-over-year drop in October.

The price of fuel oil and other fuels fells 23.6 per cent in the month, compared to just 12.6 per cent in October.

Last month, the federal government created a three-year carve out in the carbon tax for heating oil, which Statistics Canada says contributed to the price decline.

Meanwhile, electricity prices climbed 8.2 per cent in November, compared to a 6.7 per cent climb in October.

The agency said the increase was “largely the result of higher prices in Ontario, stemming from increased time-of-use rates in the province.”