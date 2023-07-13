(Bloomberg) -- Carbon Trade Exchange, one of the world’s biggest carbon-offset trading platforms, has agreed to help Zimbabwe set up a registry for African carbon credits that will start operating next month.

The Victoria Falls Carbon Registry is expected to support projects in Zimbabwe and other African nations, London-based CTX said in a statement on Thursday. Credits will be sold on the Victoria Falls Carbon Exchange, which was launched at a conference in the resort town last week. They will be subject to a 5% tax.

The launch of the registry and exchange comes as African countries from Zimbabwe to Malawi and Kenya seek to get more benefits from carbon offset projects that are being run in their countries. Zimbabwe has stipulated that 50% of the revenue from any such programs in the nation must go the government, and has said it also wants to profit from trade in the securities and urged African nations to work together on regulating the industry.

Africa accounts for 13% of global production of the credits, which are bought by polluters to offset their emissions. Still, it could be a lot more. It’s home to the world’s second-biggest rainforest, the world’s biggest biggest carbon-storing tropical peatlands and has abundant space to develop reforestation and other credit-generating projects.

With the global industry forecast to grow to as much as $1 trillion within 15 years, from $2 billion now, as anti-emissions legislation tightens, according to estimates from BloombergNEF, there is a big prize to play for. A single carbon credit represents a ton of climate warming carbon dioxide or its equivalent either removed from the atmosphere or prevented from entering it in the first place.

The launch was dogged by controversy as former South African President Jacob Zuma used the conference to announce that a Belarusian trade organization would kick-start the exchange by listing 2 million carbon credits. Belarusian officials later confirmed they were Russian offsets issued under a dated and discredited system.

