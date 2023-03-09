(Bloomberg) -- Chef Mario Carbone last year said he wanted to throw a historic dinner party, one sufficiently over the top to mirror the outrageous scale and scope of Miami’s inaugural F1 race. The result was a popup called Carbone Beach — a spinoff of Carbone, the veal parm empire — that for four nights attracted high-profile guests including David Beckham, LeBron James and Derek Jeter. Billionaire Stephen Ross, the Related Cos. chairman who is betting big on South Florida, came for dinner. The Williams sisters showed up. Tickets cost $3,000 a seat for food, drinks and entertainment.

This year, the chef and his partners want to party even harder.

Carbone Beach will boost the number of available seats per night to 400, up from more than 200 last year, when it returns to Miami to coincide with the F1 Grand Prix. The ice sculptures will be even more elaborate and hold even more trays of toro and uni.

“The Tomahawk rib-eyes are already aging,” says Jeff Zalaznick, co-founder of Major Food Group, which operates Carbone. “More caviar hand rolls than anyone can eat.” Champagne, old Burgundy and bottles of tequila will outfit the tables. Mario Carbone himself will be cooking in the kitchen each night.

The ticket price has not changed. The location and entertainers haven’t been announced, but the event will feel similar to the original beach-side extravaganza: The space will be loaded with chandeliers and decorated with F1 cars. Last year’s performers ran the gamut from Andrea Bocelli to Kygo to Nas. American Express Co. will return as sponsor for event, with tickets available to purchase only by cardholders.

The menu will again reflect a mix of Carbone classics such as spicy vodka rigatoni, jumbo shrimp scampi and Caesar salad, with further options created for the party, Zalaznick says. In addition to the Carbone restaurants, the group’s empire includes such New York spots as the Grill in the Seagram Building and the new Torrisi Italian Specialties in Soho, and Sadelle’s locations across the globe, from Dallas to Riyadh.

Last year, the inaugural Miami Grand Prix brought a reported $350 million into the city. Racegoers spent an average of $1,940 per person, which is almost double the spending of a typical Miami tourist — perhaps the impact of a seat or two at Carbone Beach. Demand for race tickets has risen since last year, so 3,000 grandstand seats have been added for a total of 56,000. Tickets will be the second-most expensive on the F1 tour, after those at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November. General admission for three-day passes in Miami starts at $590; seat prices generally top $1,000, depending on location. Access to the Paddock Club will cost more than $10,000.

Those numbers might make Carbone Beach Season II feel like a relative bargain, at least for the ongoing stream of Wall Street South arrivals. The high ticket price comes, say the owners, from the cost of creating a customized experience on prime South Beach real estate over F1 weekend and then catering it with high-ticket food and beverages, plus entertainers.

This year, Zalaznick is mixing up the seating chart. At last year’s event, tables uniformly sat 10, as in an old-school bar mitzvah. This year, the floor plan will accommodate eight to 14 people. Zalaznick says that, given the requests that have already come in, the majority of sales will be for full tables. (He declines to name guests, citing company policy.)

The dinner, dancing and entertainment will run late — though not by Miami standards. “Our goal is to have the most incredible dinner party,” Zalaznick says. Then “you can party through the night somewhere else.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at Carbonebeach.com starting on April 6. Customers who want to request tables, which start at $24,000, can put their names on a waitlist on the website beginning on Thursday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.