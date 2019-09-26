(Bloomberg) -- French health officials are recalling all versions of the popular stomach drug pill Zantac, joining other countries that have halted distribution as health regulators investigate a carcinogen that has been found in some of the drugs.

France’s drug safety regulator, the Agence Nationale de Sécurité du Médicament, said in a statement that it had recalled all brand-name and generic Zantac available in pharmacies. It said that manufacture of the drugs has been “interrupted.”

The French regulator’s decision followed moves by European and U.S. health officials to investigate contamination of the heartburn medication, known in generic form as ranitidine. Recalls or distribution halts have also been announced by multiple manufacturers.

“Alternatives to ranitidine exist, ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice on changing your treatment,” French health officials said in a statement dated Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating the carcinogen levels and hasn’t required any recalls or distribution halts.

