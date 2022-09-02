(Bloomberg) -- The New York and California attorneys general called on credit-card companies to start tracking all gun sales and flag suspicious activity such as large purchases of guns or ammunition.

New York’s Letitia James and California’s Rob Bonta said the effort would help end illegal gun trafficking and tackle gun violence. They singled out American Express Co., Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc.

“Credit-card companies categorize purchases on nearly everything from groceries to gas to clothing, but no category exists for the multibillion-dollar gun and ammunition industry,” James said in a statement Friday. “Categorizing gun sales can help us work with our partners in police departments to combat gun violence and save lives.

Bonta and James urged the credit card companies to create a merchant category code, or MCC, for all gun sales and to flag large purchases or other suspicious activity for law enforcement agencies.

