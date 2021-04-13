(Bloomberg) -- Cardinal Health Inc. won a federal contract worth as much as $92 million to store and distribute 80,000 pallets of personal protective equipment for the U.S. stockpile, the company said Tuesday.

The U.S. government stocks masks, gloves and other medical supplies that state and local officials might need in a crisis. Cardinal will store and ship supplies when needed, whether during the Covid-19 pandemic or in response to other national or public-health emergencies.

The stockpile came into focus last year when hospitals and nursing homes badly needed gloves, masks and other equipment to protect them from the novel coronavirus. Cardinal, one of the largest distributors of medical products and pharmaceuticals in the U.S., will store supplies from multiple manufacturers and vendors working with the federal government.

“Cardinal Health is proud to help the country by providing this critical pandemic support in partnership with the U.S. government,” said Steve Mason, who leads Cardinal’s medical segment.

Cardinal’s contract with the Department of Health and Human Services totals $57.8 million, with options that could increase the amount to $91.6 million.

