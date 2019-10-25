(Bloomberg) -- Care.com Inc., an online marketplace for babysitters and other caregivers, is undertaking a strategic review, including exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company is working with financial advisers, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

No final decision has been made and Care.com could opt to remain independent, they said.

Care.com rose less than 1% Friday to $11.18, giving the company a market value of about $366 million. Shares in the company jumped as much as 8.9% in aftermarket trading in New York. The shares have fallen about 35% in the past year.

A representative for Care.com declined to comment.

The move comes after a rocky year for the firm, which has 34.1 million users across more than 20 countries, according to its website.

Its shares have tumbled this year after a Wall Street Journal story raised concerns that the company wasn’t adequately screening its caregivers. In March, Care.com issued a new set of guidelines for screening caregivers and took steps to remove fake day-care center listings.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sheila Lirio Marcelo said she would step down in August, two months after the company announced that its chief financial officer was resigning.

In August, activist investor Engine Capital disclosed a position in the company and has urged it to explore a sale while searching for a new CEO. Care.com could be worth $14 to $19.50 per share in a sale, Engine Capital said in a letter to its board.

Care.com said last month that that it retained the consultant Activate Inc. to review its business strategy.

