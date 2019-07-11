(Bloomberg) -- Care Healthcare Ltd. is seeking to sell a stake in Cleopatra Hospital Co. S.A.E., a major private Egyptian provider, according to EFG Hermes Holding, the adviser on the proposed sale.

Care Healthcare plans to offer between 18.3% and 31.5% of the company’s shares, EFG Hermes said Wednesday in a statement to Bloomberg. Care is owned by Creed Healthcare Holdco, a Maltese company that also owns the largest hospitals group in Tunisia.

Care holds a 69.4% stake, and the sale would involve between 292.8 million and 504 million shares. Cleopatra is Egypt’s biggest private hospital group by number of beds, according to its website.

Creed intends to retain a controlling stake in Cleopatra after the transaction, EFG Hermes said, without giving further details. Cleopatra’s stock dropped 1.4% as of 10:15 a.m. in Cairo, valuing the company at about 8.9 billion pounds ($540 million) and trimming gains this year to 20%.

