The founders of social care services company Caretech are planning to make an offer to take the company private, Sky News reported, citing people in the City of London familiar with the matter.

Farouq Sheikh and Haroon Sheikh are in early-stage talks to secure the financing for the offer, in which the company would delist from the London Stock Exchange.

An announcement confirming the approach is likely to be made on Monday morning, according to Sky. Caretech declined to comment to the news organization.

