(Bloomberg) -- Cargill Inc., the world’s largest agricultural commodities trader, is betting on China with the acquisition of a new soy-processing plant.

The agribusiness giant that’s also America’s largest privately-held company won a bid in judicial auction for the assets of Shandong Xinliang Oils & Fats Co., a spokesman for Minneapolis-based Cargill confirmed by email Tuesday. The final bid price was about $62 million.

The move comes less than a year after the trader bought the 34% stake it didn’t already own in Hebei Jiahao Grain and Oilseeds Co., another soybean processing plant in China, from its joint-venture partner. At the time, the company said it was committed to long-term development in the Asian nation.

The acquisitions are boosting Cargill’s footprint in the world’s top soybean importer, which come at a time demand for soybean meal, a key ingredient in animal feed, is on the rise. The hog herd in China, the top pork consumer, is recovering faster than analysts expected, increasing demand for feed.

