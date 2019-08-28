(Bloomberg) -- Cargill Inc., one of the world’s biggest agricultural companies, plans to spend an additional $75 million to expand in pea protein in the U.S. as traditional meat producers continue a shift to alternatives.

The investment in Puris, the largest North American producer of pea protein, allows output at a factory in Dawson, Minnesota, to more than double, Cargill said Wednesday in a statement.

Cargill, based in Minneapolis, announced a joint venture with Puris in January 2018 with an initial investment of $25 million used to add capacity at the Turtle Lake, Wisconsin, production facility. Puris also has a factory in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

“This is the future of food,” Tyler Lorenzen, Puris president, said in the statement. The Dawson facility supports farmers “with a crop that regenerates their land and that is sustainable” while meeting expanding demand for plant-based products, he said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patrick McKiernan in New York at pmckiernan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Attwood at jattwood3@bloomberg.net, Christine Buurma

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.