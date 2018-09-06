(Bloomberg) -- Cargill Inc., one of the world’s biggest agricultural trading houses, is exploring options for its malt unit in a deal that could value the business at more than $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Minneapolis-based company is studying possibilities including a potential divestment of part or all of its malting operations globally, according to the people. A formal sale process could start as soon as the next few months, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Any sale would add to the $21.7 billion of agricultural deals announced this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Cargill has malting operations in 10 countries including Canada, the U.S., Argentina, Australia, Germany, Belgium and France, according to its website.

The business supplies products to brewers under its Cargill Malt, Prairie Malt and Joe White Maltings brands. Cargill could decide to split the business and sell off parts to different buyers, according to the people. Deliberations are at an early stage, and there’s no certainty they will lead to any transaction, the people said.

“We believe in the long term success of the malting industry,” Cargill said in an emailed statement. “At any one time our malting business is assessing initiatives--including potential partnerships with other companies--to further progress our business strategy.”

--With assistance from Alfred Cang.

To contact the reporters on this story: Vinicy Chan in Hong Kong at vchan91@bloomberg.net;Andy Hoffman in Geneva at ahoffman31@bloomberg.net;Isis Almeida in London at ialmeida3@bloomberg.net;Dinesh Nair in London at dnair5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Scent at bscent@bloomberg.net, ;James Herron at jherron9@bloomberg.net, ;Tina Davis at tinadavis@bloomberg.net, Amy Thomson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.