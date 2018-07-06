Cargill Says U.S. Will Lose Jobs, Sales: Tariff Reaction Update

(Bloomberg) -- American farm groups, companies and officials react as China’s tariffs on agricultural products went into effect on Friday. (All timestamps in New York time.)

Cargill Says U.S. Will Lose Jobs, Sales (4:30 pm)

“A trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies will lead to serious consequences for economic growth, including the loss of sales and jobs here at home,” Devry Boughner Vorwerk, Cargill Inc.’s corporate vice president of global affairs, says in an emailed statement

“Already, there has been a significant slowdown in producer sales of soybeans, as the more than 300,000 U.S. soybean farmers hold back their stocks due to the decrease in soybean futures and cash prices”

“The economic turmoil and uncertainties resulting from tariffs are harming U.S. farmers, and trade concerns have played a major role in this price drop”

Cotton Market Has ‘Built This In’ (4:11 pm)

Cotton futures climb 3 percent in New York on Friday; through Thursday, the price slumped 7.9 percent in the past month

Price rebounds shows the market “has kind of built this in,” Taylor Sills, director of communications at the Georgia Cotton Commission, says by telephone

“Chinese demand isn’t going to fall off too much because they’ve made a big commitment to buy quality cotton”

In the short term, the tariffs may "mess up some of our export markets, but if it stays longer, the Chinese may buy their cotton elsewhere”

Tyson Sees Day-to-Day ‘Uncertainty’ (3:34 pm)

“With the current volatility in trade relations, we’ve experienced day-to-day uncertainty in our ability to deliver products and services to customers,” Tyson Foods Inc. says in emailed statement

“We emphatically support a quick resolution of NAFTA and other current trade disputes. With countries imposing retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, Tyson Foods as well as others in U.S. food and agriculture will lose our competitive advantage in critical export markets like Mexico, Canada and China”

“We encourage the Administration to negotiate long-term trade agreements expanding market opportunities for all U.S. sectors”

Pork Producers Face ‘Financial Crisis’ (12:40 pm)

Tariffs from China, Mexico mean “40 percent of total American pork exports now are under retaliatory tariffs, threatening the livelihoods of thousands of U.S. pig farmers,” National Pork Producers Council says in emailed statement

“We now face large financial losses and contraction because of escalating trade disputes. That means less income for pork producers and, ultimately, some of them going out of business,” Jim Heimerl, president of the group and a hog farmer from Johnstown, Ohio, says in statement

“We need these trade disputes to end”

Wheat Growers Face ‘Difficult Struggle’ (12:03 pm)

“Unable to accept the risk of escalating import prices, Chinese customers stopped making new purchases of U.S. wheat last March,” U.S. Wheat Associates says in statement on its website

“The exchange of punitive tariffs between Washington and Beijing today represents the next phase of what could be a long and difficult struggle that will likely inflict more pain before we reach an unknown resolution”

“Farmers are eager to move past this dispute and start trading wheat and other agricultural products again soon”

‘Dark Path’ Ahead for American Farmers (11:18 am)

“China dealt its latest blow to American agriculture today with threats of even more tariffs on the horizon,” Casey Guernsey, a spokesman for Americans for Farmers and Families, says in emailed statement

“Following Canada’s tariffs on U.S. products earlier this week, America’s farmers and families are staring down a dark path with no signs of relief in sight”

“We are counting on the administration and Congress to reach a resolution on responsible trade policies -- before we’re forced to shut down our operations for good”

U.S. Soy Farmers Could See ‘Serious Damage’ (10:44 am)

“Soybeans are the top agriculture export for the United States, and China is the top market for purchasing those exports,” John Heisdorffer, a soybean grower from Keota, Iowa, and president of the American Soybean Association, says in statement on website

“The math is simple. You tax soybean exports at 25 percent, and you have serious damage to U.S. farmers”

Trump Needs to Bring More ‘Certainty’ for Farmers (9:56 am)

“The continued escalation of trade tensions with China is having a real impact on Iowa farmers and businesses,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says in statement on website

“We have seen a significant drop in prices for both crops and livestock and this is creating even more stress and uncertainty during what was already a difficult time for the ag economy”

“There are real issues in our trade relationship with China that need to be addressed, but Iowa agriculture cannot continue to bear the brunt of the retaliation from our trading partners”

“The Administration needs to move forward quickly to provide market certainty for farmers for this year and as they plan ahead for 2019”

