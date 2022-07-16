16h ago
Cargo Aircraft Crashes in Northern Greece, State-Run TV Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A cargo aircraft crashed in northern Greece late Saturday close to the Kavala area on the mainland, state-run ERT television reported.
The Ukrainian-registered Antonov plane was headed from Serbia to Jordan and the pilot asked for an emergency landing, but didn’t reach the nearest airport, according to ERT.
The Greek Fire Service said on Twitter it’s responding to an aircraft crash in the area.
