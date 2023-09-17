(Bloomberg) -- The processing of cargo at the border crossing between El Paso, Texas, and the Mexican city of Juarez is expected to restart in two or three days, Reuters said, citing Mexican officials.

US Customs and Border Protection announced on Friday a temporary suspension of cargo processing at the Bridge of the Americas starting Monday to allow border officers to assist with the processing of migrants. Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement at the time that it was monitoring the situation and that the move was a unilateral decision taken by the US, Reuters said.

