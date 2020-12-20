(Bloomberg) --

A container ship owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S was attacked off the coast of West Africa, the Denmark-based company said.

The Maersk Cadiz was boarded by “criminals” on Saturday at about 2:30 p.m. local time while traveling from Tema in Ghana to Kribi in Cameroon, Maersk said in a statement.

Nigerian naval ships have arrived to help the vessel, which can transport the equivalent of as many as 4,500 twenty-foot containers. Maersk said it declined to give additional details in an effort to protect its crew.

The ship was built in 2013 and sails under the Singaporean flag.

