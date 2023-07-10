48m ago
Cargo Ship Loses Power Near Wolf Rock Off UK’s Southwest Coast
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A cargo ship lost power near Wolf Rock off southwest England.
A tug boat, lifeboats and a helicopter were sent to assist, and the crew is “uninjured and safe,” the coastguard said Monday in a statement, without commenting on what cargo was on board.
The Maltese vessel, called Mazarine, is about 8 nautical miles off Land’s End in Cornwall. It left Ringaskiddy, southern Ireland, Sunday night and was bound for Zeebrugge, Belgium.
