(Bloomberg) -- Summer holidays are almost over, but trade wars are just heating up. This doesn’t mean anything good for global exports, according to research by Bloomberg Economics. Examining the weighted average of growth in cargo volume at nine of the world’s busiest ports suggests a marked slowdown.

