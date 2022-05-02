Cargojet reports Q1 loss, revenue up nearly 50% from year ago

Cargojet reports net loss of $56.4M in Q1 compared to a profit of $89.4M a year ago

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Cargojet Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter as its revenue grew by nearly 50 per cent compared with a year ago.

The company says it lost $56.4 million or $3.26 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $89.4 million or $5.24 per diluted share a year earlier.

Excluding a warrant valuation loss, Cargojet says it earned $30.4 million in its latest quarter compared with a profit of $7.5 million excluding a warrant valuation gain in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $233.6 million for the quarter compared with $160.3 million in the first quarter of last year.

The company says the revenue growth reflected a strong contribution from its all-in charter segment that benefited from robust demand for global air cargo.

Cargojet provides air cargo services to all major cities across North America with its own fleet of 33 aircraft.