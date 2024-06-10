{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Cargojet signs three-year deal to operate charter flights to China

    The Canadian Press

    Cargojet isn’t only a growth story, is also a return on capital story: analyst

    Cargojet Inc. has signed a three-year agreement with Chinese company Great Vision HK Express to provide scheduled charter flights between Vancouver and China.

    The company says it will fly a B767-300F aircraft on a route connecting Hangzhou, China, and Vancouver.

    Under the agreement, Cargojet will operate a minimum of three flights per week.

    Cargojet says total revenue for the program is estimated to top $160 million for the full term of the agreement.

    Service began on May 22.

    Cargojet provides air cargo services to cities across North America with a fleet of 41 aircraft.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.