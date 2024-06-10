1h ago
Cargojet signs three-year deal to operate charter flights to China
The Canadian Press
Cargojet Inc. has signed a three-year agreement with Chinese company Great Vision HK Express to provide scheduled charter flights between Vancouver and China.
The company says it will fly a B767-300F aircraft on a route connecting Hangzhou, China, and Vancouver.
Under the agreement, Cargojet will operate a minimum of three flights per week.
Cargojet says total revenue for the program is estimated to top $160 million for the full term of the agreement.
Service began on May 22.
Cargojet provides air cargo services to cities across North America with a fleet of 41 aircraft.
