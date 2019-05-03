(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn has built a small position in Occidental Petroleum Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

Icahn hasn’t yet decided whether to push for any changes at the company, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. The billionaire investor would like to see Occidental’s $37 billion offer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. go to a shareholder vote if it’s accepted, they said.

A representative for Icahn declined to comment. Occidental didn’t have an immediate comment.

