(Bloomberg) -- Two of the earliest adopters of Beyond Meat Inc. — Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. — are no longer serving the company’s plant-based beef at many of their restaurants as consumer enthusiasm for its meat substitutes fades.

Most of Carl’s Jr.’s more than 1,000 locations have taken the Beyond Burger off the menu as of April 24, a restaurant spokesperson told Bloomberg.

The chain first served Beyond Burgers in January 2019 in what was among Beyond Meat’s first major fast-food partnerships. At the time, the chief executive of Carl’s Jr.’s parent company, CKE Restaurants, called the patty, which was a reformulated version of the original, an “industry game changer.”

While that product has mostly disappeared from the menu, diners can order a fried zucchini sandwich at participating restaurants, according to the spokesperson.

Mexican chain Del Taco also removed Beyond Meat from all of its nearly 600 locations last spring, a spokesperson told Bloomberg, citing “low sales.” However, it continues “to explore potential new and innovative plant-based menu items” with Beyond Meat. Del Taco also began selling Beyond products in 2019, announcing the partnership as “the future of tacos.”

Beyond Meat did not respond to requests for comment.

One-time Wall Street darling Beyond Meat has watched its stock price plummet after it has failed to make inroads with consumers. The company is now rolling out the fourth version of its burger, with Chief Executive Officer Ethan Brown calling it a “home run” in his most recent earnings call with analysts earlier this month. The company is largely staking turnaround plans on the company’s ability to raise prices on it.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.