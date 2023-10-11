(Bloomberg) -- Carli Lloyd cares a lot about soccer—and a lot less about what you might think of her.

“I’m not there to be liked,” Lloyd says in the latest episode of the Bloomberg Originals series Power Players. “I want to earn your respect by doing all the right things and just working as hard as I can.”

One of the best soccer players of her generation, Lloyd, 41, is a two-time World Cup winner, two-time Olympic gold medalist and key architect of one of the most exciting wins in US national team history. Her hat trick in the 2015 World Cup final versus Japan (the fastest three goals scored by a single player in World Cup history) is the stuff of legend.

Now she’s quite literally taking ownership of her sport at what could be the most important time in the women’s game. And her willingness to call it like she sees it—often on television—may help women’s soccer in America finally find a permanent place in the domestic sporting landscape.

Candor has been a hallmark of Lloyd’s career. As a player, she largely eschewed speaking out on social issues, breaking ranks with high-profile teammates like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. As a commentator for the recent World Cup, she very much found her voice as a frank assessor of teams—including her former squad. Her strident on-air critiques of the team’s performance, mindset and stunning early departure from Australia and New Zealand drew howls on social media—even if she was arguably on target.

Back home, Lloyd is doing her part to train a new generation of players coming up through clinics and camps. She’s also taken an ownership stake in NJ/NY Gotham FC, part of the resurgent National Women’s Soccer League. Ensuring the NWSL’s success and a robust player pipeline may be critical to the US staying competitive in a world that’s upended America’s earlier dominance in women’s soccer.

Whether it’s appearing at a Gotham match with co-owner (and fellow New Jersey resident) Eli Manning or getting into the small details of running her youth soccer business, cl10, Lloyd says she’s carrying on the ethos that carried her through her playing career: Show up and do the work.

For previous episodes of the Bloomberg Originals series Power Players, click here.To see more Bloomberg Originals video documentaries, click here.To subscribe to the Bloomberg Originals YouTube channel, click here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.