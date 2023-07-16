(Bloomberg) -- Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year old Spanish tennis phenomenon, defeated seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic to win his first title at the famed London tournament.

Alcaraz, the number one seed, took the match 3 sets to 2 after being dominated by Djokovic early and dropping the first set 6-1.

The Spaniard is the second youngest player to win Wimbledon during the Open era, after Germany’s Boris Becker, who stormed to his first of three titles in 1985 at age 17.

