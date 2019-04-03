Carlos Ghosn Says He’ll ‘Tell the Truth’ at News Conference in April

(Bloomberg) -- Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference next week to “tell the truth” about his arrest for alleged financial crimes, he said from a newly created and apparently verified Twitter account.

The former chairman of Nissan Motor Co. said he will speak to reporters on April 11. He didn’t specify a time or a place.

Ghosn, who was arrested Nov. 19 and jailed for more than 100 days, is free on bail as he prepares for his trial on charges of financial misconduct. He has vigorously denied charges of transferring personal trading losses to the automaker and under-reporting his income.

The sudden arrest of the auto czar destabilized an alliance between Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. The three automakers announced a new alliance board last month, designed for smoother and more equitable decision-making.

Ghosn had never tweeted from a personal account until Wednesday. The account with the new @carlosghosn handle says he joined in April 2019. It has one tweet so far and just 88 followers.

(Updates with detail of arrest.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Reed Stevenson in Tokyo at rstevenson15@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Reed Stevenson, Michael Tighe

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.