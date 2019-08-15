Carlsberg Profit Jumps in First Half as Craft Beer Sales Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

Carlsberg A/S, which last week raised its full-year forecast, reported a strong first half after its sales of craft beers jumped 17% from a year earlier.

The development spurred 25% growth in net profit to 3.1 billion kroner ($460 million), the Danish company said on Thursday. “All our key growth priorities –- craft & specialties, alcohol-free brews and Asia -– delivered good growth,” the company said.

Carlsberg is also starting the second stage of a previously announced share buyback program and plans to repurchase 2 billion kroner of its own stock.

Key Insights

After having spent several years cutting costs, Carlsberg’s Chief Executive Officer Cees ’t Hart is now focusing boosting sales growth, which it’s achieving through high-end beers such as Grimbergen and Jacobsen ales.

Last week, the company’s shares soared the most in almost a decade after Carlsberg raised its forecast: it now sees organic operating profit rising at a high single-digit percentage rate, after previously forecasting growth in the mid-single-digits.

Carlsberg’s and AB InBev’s positive performances contrast that of rival Heineken NV, which lagged behind in the most recent period.

Market Reaction

The shares have risen 37% this year. Trading is due to start at 9 a.m. local time in Copenhagen.

Get More

Carlsberg’s first-half results, click here.

Read the statement.

To contact the reporters on this story: Christian Wienberg in Copenhagen at cwienberg@bloomberg.net;Thomas Buckley in London at tbuckley25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Christian Wienberg, Tasneem Hanfi Brögger

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.