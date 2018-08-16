(Bloomberg) -- Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S increased its full-year profit guidance as the company wrings more costs out of its business and demand for its Tuborg brand soars in Asia.

Earnings before interest, taxes and one-time items will rise by a high-single-digit percentage over the course of the year, the Copenhagen-based company said in a statement Thursday, up from a previous forecast of mid-single-digit growth. Earnings in the first-half of the year rose 6 percent to 4.37 billion kroner ($670 million), beating a company-compiled analyst estimate of 4.15 billion kroner.

Carlsberg is on track to cut more than 2.3 billion kroner of costs under Chief Executive Officer Cees ’t Hart to defend against an enlarged and more profitable rival following the combination of Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and SABMiller Plc. Last year, AB InBev merged its Russia and Ukraine business with that of Turkey’s Anadolu Efes, heaping pressure on Carlsberg’s operations in Russia, where the brewer controls more than a third of beer sales. The company has also sought faster growth from its business in Asia, where sales of its Tuborg lager are driving performance in China.

“We delivered strong results for the first six months of 2018 with healthy top-line growth, margin improvements across the regions, strong cash flow and continued debt reduction,” the CEO said in the statement.

The company expects a currency drag of about 425 million kroner on earnings this year, down from a previous forecast of 550 million kroner.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Buckley in London at tbuckley25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Phil Serafino

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.